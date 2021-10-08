iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $76,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

