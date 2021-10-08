iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340,658 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $20.90 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.