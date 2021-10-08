iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

