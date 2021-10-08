iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.18. 206,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

