iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,595 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $176,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.57. 201,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

