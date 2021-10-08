iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,072. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

