iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. 139,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

