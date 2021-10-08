iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

