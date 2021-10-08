iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 143,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

