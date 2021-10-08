iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

