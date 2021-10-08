iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $217.02 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

