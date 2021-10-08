Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.07 million and $1.82 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

