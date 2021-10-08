Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

