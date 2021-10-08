Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 72.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

