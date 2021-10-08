ITV (LON:ITV) PT Lowered to GBX 125

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 104.95 ($1.37) on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

