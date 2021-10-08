ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

