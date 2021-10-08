J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

