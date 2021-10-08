J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.29

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

