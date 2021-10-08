Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock worth $5,779,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.