Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.