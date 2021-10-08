Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jamf by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jamf by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JAMF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. 690,830 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

