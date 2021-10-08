Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0118

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $470,548.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.