Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HSY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 638,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.96.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.