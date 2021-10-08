Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HSY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 638,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.96.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
