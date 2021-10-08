Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Trading Down 1.1%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG)

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

