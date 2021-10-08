Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $174.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.