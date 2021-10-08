JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

