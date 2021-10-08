JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $29,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JBGS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

