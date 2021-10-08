JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.