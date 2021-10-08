JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $947.13

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.13 ($12.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39), with a volume of 1,318,836 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 947.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market cap of £10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.