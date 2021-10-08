Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

