Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $24.78 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,660 shares of company stock worth $4,967,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

