Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 3,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 103,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

