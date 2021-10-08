Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 2,000 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $412,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KAI stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.52. 21,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kadant by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

