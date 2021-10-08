Jetcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86,561.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $508,400.33 and $86,561.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.