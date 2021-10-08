JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Position Increased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,746. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

