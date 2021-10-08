John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of John Bean Technologies worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $144.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.