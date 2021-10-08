Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $69.56. 39,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,064. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

