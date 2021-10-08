Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.