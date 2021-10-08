Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $57,294.16 and approximately $12,994.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

