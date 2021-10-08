JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of JOYY worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in JOYY by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JOYY by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of YY stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

