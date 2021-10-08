JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.