JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67.67 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Beam Therapeutics worth $67,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

