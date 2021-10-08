JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $170.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

