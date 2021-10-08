JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 681.0% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,321,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,925,000 after buying an additional 175,835 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 430,466 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 233,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The firm has a market cap of $510.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

