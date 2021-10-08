JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 178,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

