JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $$96.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. Nexans has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $103.62.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

