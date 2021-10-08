JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,592 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Pool worth $75,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pool by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pool by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.86.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $452.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.27. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

