JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to “Overweight”

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.73 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 12.84 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.