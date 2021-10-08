JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to “Overweight”

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.
NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.73 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 12.84 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
