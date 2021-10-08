JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.08. 5,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,599,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter.

