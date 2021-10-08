Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

Moderna stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

